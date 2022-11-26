Where will Imran Khan’s helicopter land in Rawalpindi?

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to travel to Rawalpindi in a helicopter but questions remain over where he would land.

The PTI had approached the high court on securing permission for using the Parade Ground in Islamabad as a landing pad.

What did the court say?

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) authorized the administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to decide whether to allow Imran Khan’s helicopter to land at the rally venue or the Parade Ground or allow his rally to pass through sensitive areas and the Red Zone.

The court in its verdict stated that as per the documents submitted by the PTI, the deputy commissioner would decide on which areas the procession from Islamabad to Rawalpindi would pass through and whether the helicopter can land at the Parade Ground Islamabad.

“The competent authority to decide the issue of the landing of the helicopter and granting of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally,” the court noted in its verdict, adding, “This court cannot issue directions for granting of NOC, as under the law.”

The court further said that deputy commissioner is the concerned authority to allow permission of such rallies while the court has no legal jurisdiction to give permission for such political rallies.

Alternative landing location

Meanwhile, it was suggested by Rawalpindi district administration that the PTI leader’s helicopter can land at the ground of the Agriculture Research Institute.

A route can then be created to safely take Imran to the rally stage.

The federal government has deployed some 8,000 police officials at PTI’s rally venue to avert any untoward incident following the interior ministry report about looming security threats.