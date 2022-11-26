Fly PIA and charge your devices on the go

As the national flag carrier struggles to woo customers amidst a bonanza of low-cost airlines in the country, it hopes a new feature will give it and its passengers the charge they need.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday instructed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to build charging stations for electronic devices in their aircraft.

The move, Rafique hoped, would help improve the quality of PIA’s service for passengers.

The directions were issued earlier in the week as Rafique he addressed a meeting at the ministry. Many officials, including those from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the Airport Security Force (ASF), and top representatives from PIA attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to develop a five year plan for ASF.

Facilities and security for passengers at airports was discussed along with code sharing of PIA on multiple routes.

The federal aviation minister also highlighted issues around the airline’s image and expressed the desire to improve standards of service including in-flight cleanliness, and other services.

Officials were directed to review its current branding as well.

It was directed to make the seats more comfortable and explore plans to install flight entertainment systems and building mobile charging points in aircraft.

Further, on the infrastructure side, it was decided to upgrade the Isphahani Hanger in Karachi.