BISEK announces intermediate pre-medical results, check yours

After pre-engineering, boys have once again beat girls to the top position in the second year intermediate exams of Karachi.

The Karachi Board Of Intermediate Education (Biek) on Saturday announced second year pre-medical results

The first position was secured by Mohammad Afan of the Adamji College with 94.55% marks.

Ayesha Jalil secured the second spot with 94.08% marks. She shared the second position with Mehwish Sarwar.

The third position was also shared by two candidates, Humayun Ahmed and Hareem Ijaz who both secured 94% marks.

Of the overall 24,608 students who registered for pre-medical exams, 24,151 candidates appeared for the exams.

Of these, only 2,684 candidates scored A-1 grade.

The overall success rate of candidates in pre-medical stood at 58.77%.

‘There was a goal I wanted to reach’

Afan of Adamji College, while talking to SAMAA TV said that there was no scale to measure ho hard he worked but that he did work very hard.

“There was a goal that I wanted to achieve, I worked hard for it,” he said.

His mother said that Afan worked very hard day and night and set an example.

“I want him to become a great doctor,” she expressed.

Commerce results next week

Inter Board Professor Chairman Dr Saeeduddin said that the commerce results will be announced next week.

Karachi Board has digitized its system and Inter Board is the first board in Sindh to introduce the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system, he added.

He said that Inter Board was and still working at fast pace, however all educational boards of Sindh are currently suffering from financial difficulties.

