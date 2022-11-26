Tragedy averted: CTD arrest nine suspected terrorists during Punjab IBOs

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested nine terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBO) across Punjab.

A CTD spokesperson said that 25 IBO’s were conducted across Punjab during which some 21,111 people were interrogated and nine were arrested.

Moreover, some 372 combing operations were conducted within a week, 36 arrests and 33 FIRs were lodged.

The official added that the terrorists wanted to attack important personalities and government buildings.

At least two improvised Explosive Devices (IED), explosive materials, 13 detonators, fuses, weapons, cash, ammunition and other items were recovered from the terrorists, CTD said.

A CTD spokesperson said that the suspects apprehended were identified as Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Parvez, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail, and Muhammad Bilal.

Separately, terrorist Abdul Razzaq had been arrested from Lahore.

CTD spokesperson said that maintaining the atmosphere of peace and harmony throughout Punjab was their top priority.