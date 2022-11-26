‘Islam is strong enough to withstand cinematic work portraying fictional account’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday noted that it does not fall to the court to morally police the public by making a determination of what should or should not be viewed and to take on the function of itself devising and imposing a restriction as it dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the queer-themed movie Joyland.

In a detailed written verdict spanning five pages authored by Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Yousuf Ali Sayeed, said that the petition had argued that the Saim Sadiq directorial would encourage immoral activities and is against Article 277 of Constitution.

The petitioner maintained that the release of the film is a conspiracy which will create chaos in the society.

However, the court observed that the petitioner made no attempt to show how the screening of the film would violate any law, instead limited their argument to the extent that the film’s theme and storyline and contended it would violated Article 227 of the Constitution.

The court said that Article 227 of the Constitution simply states:

“All existing laws shall be adapted to the injunctions of Islam”, and that no such law shall be enforced which is contrary to the Qur’an and the Sunnah.

The court noted that its function was not to make a moral judgment to restrict the freedom of speech and expression of a filmmaker, as safeguarded under Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures that every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The court noted that in the event of a restriction being imposed by the censor board or any other authority that may be competent, testing the reasonableness of that restriction stringently, so as to ensure that the same is “reasonable” in the strictest conceivable sense.

In the absence of any restriction imposed by the concerned quarter, whether that be the board or provincial government, it does not fall to the court to morally police the public by making a determination of what should or should not be viewed and to take on the function of itself devising and imposing a restriction.

“It is not the job of the court to make moral judgments and stop the filmmaker’s freedom of speech and expression,” the verdict stated.

“Suffice it to say that unnecessary censorship suffocates a society and stifles its creativity and growth,” it added.

The court said that in the matter at hand, they were confident that “Islam, being the great global religion that it is, is strong enough to withstand a cinematic work portraying a purely fictional account of a relationship humanizing a transgender character, and are equally sanguine that our society is not so weak as to crumble as a consequence.”

The court noted that people who are transgender are equal citizens of Pakistan in all respects and the stories of their life, their struggles, and their human relationships deserve equal space and recognition.