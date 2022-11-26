Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui trade barbs over ‘remixed’ National Anthem

Veteran Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali seem to be be at odds with each other after they disagreed Shehzad Roy’s ‘remixed’ version of the National Anthem.

On Thursday, the renowned musicians Shehzad Roy performed a ‘remixed’ version of the National Anthem at the 21st Lux Style Awards.

The anthem, which Roy produced to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s creation, feature the lyrics as the original, but some of the more modern instruments used to create the melody were replaced with traditional ones.

For Adnan Siddiqui, the performance was underwhelming to the point that he found the new version disrespectful.

“It (National Anthem) is always played in the original rendition at matches, tournaments, and other state functions. At a famous award show, artists, however, fiddle with the National symbol and possibly get away with it too. Personally, I find ‘remix’ of the Tarana disrespectful.”

However, young actor Sajal Ali took exception to the comments and vented on her Instagram handle. She said the new version of the National Anthem was healing, and that it ‘reflected the values of our Constitution and remained true to the original anthem’.

“As a Pakistani and an artist, I found the diversity of my country reflected in this rendition of the national anthem beautiful. I found it healing,” Ali said.

The famous VJ and actor, Anoushey Ashraf, agreed with the Gul-e-Rana actor and said, “I absolutely agree with you. Many countries have different renditions of the original anthem as long as it’s done within the frame of decency and acceptability.”

She added, “This is just adding more diversity to it to accommodate everyone, it doesn’t change its essence or the feel. Never will.”

Siddiqui responds

Earlier today, the Merey Paas Tum Ho actor responded to the criticism and advised Ali to revisit he post as she had missed his point.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a series of stories stating that he was not ‘throwing shade on the “ethnicity” of the artists involved or on anyone’s patriotism’.

In one of the stories, he tagged the actor and reminded her how “there is protocol to be followed for national symbols, respect accorded to them much so that the first alphabets of national symbols are written in upper case.”

“What is next because we are creative and should celebrate diversity? Hoist the National Flag upside down and design our own version of the emblem?” He added.

The actors have worked together in a Bollywood movie Mom, alongside late Indian actor Sridevi.

The have also worked together in several Pakistani dramas including, Muhabbat Bhaar Mein Jaye, Behadd and many others.