Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 26 November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 26 November 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 26 November 2022 Recommended On spiking inflation, SBP raises interest rate to highest-ever rate of 16% Senegal beat Qatar to leave World Cup hosts on brink of early exit Another European side receives Asian humbling in Qatar Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam? After eons apart, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza appear together Sania Mirza’s cold shoulder to Malik’s wish fuels doubts of divorce