Nepotism still prevails in PCB, claims former great Wasim Akram

Former pace legend and Pakistan’s all-time highest wicket-taker cricketer Wasim Akram has claimed that nepotism still prevails in national cricket board.

This and several other shocking revelations have come to the fore in his maiden biography “Sultan”. The book lays out a minefield for several former and current cricketers and other stakeholders linked with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’.

Cliques

In the book “Sultan,” Akram writes that the infrastructure of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been built such that it crutches on nepotism and current Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, along with players such as Imamul Haq and Usman Qadir having only made it in the team or remain there because their relatives are former cricketers or have been given undue favors by violating rules and regulations.

It wasn’t just about getting in the team, but the nepotism extended to the cricket ground as well.

The former national team captain wrote in his memoire that during his playing days, current PCB chairman Rameez Raja always took up fielding position in the slips despite being notorious for dropping catches all because his father allegedly had powerful sources in PCB as a commissioner.

Saleem Malik’s narrow-mindedness

Akram had less than kind words for former cricketer Saleem Malik – who was ultimately banned for match fixing. The ban was later lifted.

Akram who played with Malik for nearly a decade in the national side, called the right-handed batsman “narrow-minded” and a selfish person.

“During New Zealand tour Saleem malik ordered me to clean his shoes and clothes,” Akram claimed, adding that “Saleem Malik thought I was his slave.”