Customs unearths eigth luxurious vehicles worth Rs90m in Lahore

Officials of the Pakistan Customs on Friday confiscated eight smuggled vehicles in Lahore worth Rs90 million.

The customs intelligence officials said that the confiscated vehicles were found plying on the roads using fake registration numbers.

They said the raid was conducted on a tip-off, after which the intelligence personnel confiscated the vehicles.

Later, these vehicles were impounded at the Lahore customs warehouse.

The vehicles impounded included luxury vehicles such as Honda Civic, Toyota Premio, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Land Cruisers, Mercedes C-200, and an S-550.

It is worth noted that few months back, a super luxurious Bentley Mulsanne had been recovered from the garage of Karachi’s posh locality, Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

The tax owed on the car was Rs307,427,997 according to the Pakistan customs which was evaded with the help of Motor Vehicle and Taxation (MVT) Wing of the Excise and Taxation Department of the Sindh government.