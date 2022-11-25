Punjab govt restarts probe into expired stents scam

The Punjab government has restarted an inquiry into the expired stents scandal in which senior medical officers at the Punjab institute of Cardiology (PIC) had allegedly placed expired stents in 36 patients during their heart surgery.

On Friday, Punjab Chaudhry Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi issued a notification, directing that the provincial health department to submit an inquiry report with 60 days.

Senior medical officers of the PIC were directed to submit their reply in 14 days.

The chief minster also constituted an investigation committee which would be led by the Transport Authority secretary to conduct the probe against 44 employees, including 21 professors, and other senior doctors.

The scam came into light in 2021 when the PIC administration allegedly conducted gross violations and placed expired stents in patient during their heart surgeries.

It is worth noting that a year after the matter first surfaced, the government could not complete a detailed inquiry report on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that from March 2021 to August 2021 36 patients underwent heart surgeries in which the expired stents were placed.