Farewell ceremony held for outgoing CJCSC General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff HQ

The outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was given a farewell in an official ceremony at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday.

A guard of honor and a march past was presented to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by all the three armed forces.

Former joint chiefs and other senior military officials also attended the event.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Nadeem Raza will be retiring on November 26, 2022, after completing 41 years of military service.

During the ceremony, General Nadeem Raza thanked all his staff and the tri-services which allowed him to perform his duty gracefully.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces for the motherland is unforgettable.

He said the defence of motherland is paramount.