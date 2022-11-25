IT ministry frames cybersecurity rules following audio leaks

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has framed cybersecurity rules following the recent audio leaks from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Following the security breach, an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the matter.

The inquiry committee identified cybersecurity lapses in key offices and suggested measures to improve it.

MoITT officials said that the rules have been framed under Section 45 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and all related ministries have been approached for their input on it.

An inquiry committee of the IT ministry has scrutinized cybersecurity of different institutions and devices such as smartphones and computers as well as internet services of different federal ministries were checked, they added.

As per the proposed rules, an annual security report of computers and devices in key offices will be compiled.

Officials of MoITT said that the draft has been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), banking sector, ministries, PTA, and other institutions.