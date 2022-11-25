JIT probing Wazirabad attack stops working: Sources

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the gunshot attack on ex-PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad has stopped working, sources told SAMAA TV on Friday.

Sources told that the two member bench of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) revoked the decision against suspension of the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Hence, his suspension from the post, which was previously revoked by Lahore High Court (LHC), came into effect again.

Therefore, as per rules, a suspended public servant cannot head a JIT.