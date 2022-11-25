Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

JIT probing Wazirabad attack stops working: Sources

Federal Service Tribunal restores notification of suspension of Lahore police chief
Jahangir Akram Khan Nov 25, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Samaa: File photo</p>

Samaa: File photo

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the gunshot attack on ex-PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad has stopped working, sources told SAMAA TV on Friday.

Sources told that the two member bench of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) revoked the decision against suspension of the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Hence, his suspension from the post, which was previously revoked by Lahore High Court (LHC), came into effect again.

Therefore, as per rules, a suspended public servant cannot head a JIT.

Imran Khan

PTI

jit

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div