Internet grills Lux Style Awards for glorifying domestic abuse

Internet is disappointed in Lux Style Awards and Unilever for awarding Feroze Khan – an alleged domestic abuser – the best actor award.

The Khaani actor received the best actor (public choice) award on Thursday for his role in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

He was not present at the occasion so his sister Humaima Malick received the award on his behalf.

The actor thanked the jury of LSA and dedicated his award to his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Lux and Unilever have played real gangster by how they understood the sensitivity of the matter.”

As news of Feroze Khan’s award spread, internet users slammed LSA for ‘glorifying the alleged domestic abuser.’

One of the users wrote, “You (LSA) really gave the best actor award to Feroze Khan despite knowing how violent and arrogant of a person, a physical & mental abuser he is.”

Another person said the Habs got the award for best actor because ‘the way he hides his hideous face nobody can’.

This is how the public reacted to the actor’s achievement.