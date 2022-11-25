Establishment won’t give you election date: Rana Sanaullah tells Imran

A day after the appointment of Asim Munir as the new army chief, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Imran Khan on Friday that the establishment will not give the new election date as per his demand.

While holding a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister urged Imran to cancel his Rawalpindi rally on November 26 because he will not be able to retrieve the desired result.

He said as per the red alert, terrorists can take advantage of the political gathering and Imran’s life is also in danger. Hence, Imran Khan should cancel the planned public rally tomorrow.

The minister told Khan to act as a “politician” and negotiate with the government.

“The opposition leader and the leader of the house are two important offices, democracy cannot run without it — and it happened during your government, which could not complete its tenure.”

“This is not an Azadi march but an anarchy-mongering campaign,” Sanaullah said, adding that this march will be used to spread hate in the country and “sabotage the democratic process”.

He urged the PTI supporters not to become complicit in an evil agenda by playing in the hands of the PTI chairman. “This march is also not in the interest of Pakistan; thus, people should not follow a path to the country’s destruction.”

“I again urge Khan to call off the rally that has lost its purpose,” the interior minister said.