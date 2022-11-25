Famous singer Joe Jonas nearly played Peter Parker in 2012 blockbuster film

The famous singer Joe Jonas recently revealed that he was almost cast for the 2012 Spider-Man film but ultimately lost it to Andrew Garfield.

In an interview on Just For Variety podcast, the famous songwriter, singer, and actor recalled that he auditioned for Sony’s 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man and nearly got the role, but in the end, Andrew Garfield got it.

The host Marc Malkin asked the Runaway singer if he remembers a role he went up for that ‘destroyed’ him when he didn’t get it. To this, Jonas responded, “I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man, and I was so, so excited, and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.”

He added that the fact that the movie’s director Marc Webb used to produce music videos, gave him the impression that he had “an in”.

“I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself,” he said.

Jonas was then asked if he wished to work alongside his wife, Sophie Turner, on a project.

He replied, “Who knows? I think it comes down to the right role or project. I think it would be fun.”

“We like the idea of maybe building a project or projects together down the road. We have a lot of ideas, and we bounce ideas off of each other, and we have some things that we thought could be really interesting to collaborate on,” he added.