At least two die as heavy rains halt life in Jeddah

At least two people on Thursday died as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including the coastal city of Jeddah.

The city received 179mm of rain within six hours which brought the life to a standstill.

Following the heavy rains, flights were delayed and schools got closed.

Jeddah Education Directorate on Wednesday evening announced to keep schools and universities closed because of the stormy weather.

Flights and traffic on the roads were stopped for a few hours because major roads and highways were flooded.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA), flights were delayed and the Haramain Expressway and other major roads were shut down for several hours.

Jeddah’s mayor and the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) called for a state of alert and told people not to go outside.

Several streets in Jeddah’s residential areas were flooded, which caused a lot of cars to break down.

Many people who were stuck in the flooded King Abdullah Road tunnel were saved by swimmers from Jeddah Civil Defence.

The Makkah-Jeddah Expressway was opened again after being closed for many hours.