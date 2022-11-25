Wife of Pakistani cricketer (apparently) needs a break

The famous Indian tennis player Sania Mirza - wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik - uploaded a new photo on her Instagram with an obscure message amid divorce rumors.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture saying, “Learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest.”

She also uploaded a picture with her son Azhaan and captioned it, “The purest form of love I know and want to know.”

The cross border couple, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, were recently seen together on the set of their upcoming show The Mirza Malik Show which will air on the OTT platform Urduflix.

However, rumors are rife that everything is not so good between them.