Man buying lottery on friend’s advice ends up in bonanza

A man who first thought lotteries were a waste of time and money, and had said that he would never play one, has won a $150,000 jackpot.

The Miami Herald reports that Danny Johnson’s friend convinced him to purchase the lottery ticket.

His friend insisted that he should purchase a ticket because of the enormous prizes that other people had won.

“Danny Johnson… is one of those people who tells people they’re wasting their time playing lottery games,” officials from the Virginia Lottery.

“I looked at the winning numbers and said, ‘Hey I’ve got a few of those,” Johnson told Virginia Lottery, as reported by the Herald. “I didn’t know how much I’d won because I never play.”

As Johnson explained, he purchased the ticket online from the state lottery department on November 5. His ticket got four of the five numbers right. That earned him a $50,000 prize.

But he had spent more cash in the game’s Power Play option, which multiplies player winnings by three.

He is a retired person, and has no immediate plans for prize money. Though, he may decide to surprise his friend with a present, according to media reports.