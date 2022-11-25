PSX in early rally gains over 90.75 points

As the morning bell rang on Friday, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index trading at 43,073.98, improving by 170.33 points from the previous close of 42,903.65.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has been hovering over the psychological level of 43,000 points over the past few weeks, but settles below the mark by the end of each day.

So far, the index reached to the highest at 43,120.54 while the lowest is recorded at 42,903.65 points.

However, the top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index upwards included Oil & Gas Exploration Companies, showing a change of 44.59 points.

By contrast, the highest change is observed in Oil and Gas Exploration Companies, leaving a positive of 0.92%.

So far, the volume leader is noted to be HASCOL observing a change by 2.89%.

Earlier on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended the trading session at 42,903.65 points from the previously closed value of 42,880.31 on Wednesday.