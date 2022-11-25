WATCH: Iffat Umar doesn’t want to work in industry due to this reason

Renowned Pakistani actor and model, Iffat Umar, does not want to work in Pakistani drama industry because of the ‘lousy’ screenplay.

The former model appeared in SAMAA TV show Super Over where she opened up about why she criticizes the drama industry.

The show host, Ahmed Ali Butt asked the actor, “Why have you taken a break from acting?”

She responded, “Our stories have become so lousy, which only shows women crying and cruel mother-in-law.”

The actor added that very few roles are written which align with her age, and there is nothing in them that can change society or sends a positive message.

She said that this is why she has abandoned acting because she can’t work or something that she criticizes.

Umar was asked what does she feel when she’s offered a mother’s role in dramas, to which she replied that she has a 22-year-old daughter, so she will be the mother of the actors in dramas as well and cannot become their heroine.

Later, the show host asked her about Feroze Khan controversy and his role in Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

Umar said that she advised Khan “not to do scenes like that as it was a very violent scene”.

Watch the Super Over episode here: