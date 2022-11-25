Asim Munir, Sahir Shamshad respectively notified as new COAS, CJCSC

The federal government on Friday notified General Asim Munir as new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

As per the notification, General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will be holding their new positions for three years.

General Asim Munir will assume command as the 17th COAS on November 29 while General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will assume the post of CJCSC on November 27.

A separate notification concerning retirement of outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on November 29 and outgoing CJCSC General Nadeem Raza on November 27 has also been issued.