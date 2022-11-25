ICT police issue traffic diversion plan ahead of PTI long march

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday issued alternative traffic plan ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in twin city Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to ICT police, diversions have been placed at Faizabad for both sides of the traffic on Murree Road.

However, old airport road and stadium road can be used to enter Rawalpindi from Islamabad.

Besides this, the entry and exit in the Red Zone is completely closed from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used as an alternative route.

All other roads of Islamabad are open for traffic.

In case of any emergency situation, residents are ordered to call on helpline number 15.

Section 144 has been imposed on all kind of public gatherings in federal capital including in and around Red Zone. Whereas, the permission for holding rally is being conditionally granted on proposed routes.