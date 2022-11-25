Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 25th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 25th November 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | SAMAA TV | 25th November 2022 Recommended President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Lt Gen Asim Munir as next COAS Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza? DG ISPR rejects unwarranted statement of Indian army officer on AJK Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular After eons apart, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza appear together Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam? Sania Mirza’s cold shoulder to Malik’s wish fuels doubts of divorce