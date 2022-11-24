Felicitations pour in on appointment of new CJCSC, COAS

As news spread that President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the prime minister’s advice on appointing the new chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the new chief of army staff (COAS) on Thursday evening, felicitations started pouring in from national and international figures.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pointed to some of the “pressures” that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced when making the critical decision.

“Seniority-cum-merit based decision of the PM Shehbaz Sharif to appoint Gen Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is praiseworthy.”

Former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar wrote in his tweet:

“Congratulations to General Asim Munir for being appointed as the new COAS. Hope his decisions will be in line with the wishes of the nation.”

Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed wrote suggestively in his tweet.

“Imran Khan’s victory plans are starting today from November 24 and the country will go to early elections. I congratulate the newly appointed officials,” he said, adding: “The PDM’s politics has been buried.”

International Political Analyst, Michael Kugelman, while commenting on the new military leadership of Pakistan wrote:

“Pakistan has a new army chief, which will hopefully help defuse a paralyzing political crisis that has taken critical policy attention away from severe economic stress, catastrophic floods, and resurgent terror threats. But that will be much easier said than done for Gen. Munir.”

He added in his series of tweets: