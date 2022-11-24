PM Shehbaz, President Alvi meet with new military leadership

On a day that President Dr Arif Alvi formalized the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS)-designate Lieutenant General Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC)-designate Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately held meetings with the newly appointed officers.

In meetings at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency) and PM House, the President and prime minister congratulated the two officers on their promotion to the next ranks and new roles.

They extended their best wishes to the two.

Shehbaz greets new CJCSC and COAS

PM Shehbaz expressed his confidence in the two officers he had advised President Alvi to promote and formalize as the new leaders of the country’s military.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (Designate) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. PHOTO: PID

“I am hopeful under your command the Pakistan Army would continue to counter national security challenges in an excellent manner and continue playing a pivotal role in the war against terrorism,” he said.

Chief of the Army Staff (Designate) Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. PHOTO: PID

He also felicitated new military leadership on his Twitter handle.

President Alvi meets CJCSC and COAS

Separately, President Arif Alvi also held separate meetings with the newly appointed CJCSC-designate Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and COAS-designate Lt Gen Asim Munir.

Newly appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (Designate) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

President Arif Alvi congratulated the two officers upon their promotion and appointment to critical roles.

Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (Designate) General Syed Asim Munir HI(M) called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on November 24, 2022. PHOTO: PID

Moreover, the President expressed his best wishes for the success of the two officers as CJCSC and COAS and expressed their confidence in the new military leadership.