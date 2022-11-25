Cricket squad always needs a player like Fawad Alam: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has opposed the national selector’s decision to drop batsman Fawad Alam from the squad of the upcoming Test series against England, stating that a cricketer like Alam is always needed.

Speaking to the media while setting up houses for the underprivileged and flood hit residents of Balochistan that other day, Afridi was asked about his views on the current status of cricke.

Afridi opposed the idea of dropping Fawad Alam as he had performed well whenever called upon.

He added that Alam is a cricketer who should be in the larger squad.

Shahid further said that it was difficult task to make different teams for different formats. “We have to strengthen our benches.”

Afridi said we have to strengthen our domestic and under- 19 teams to strengthen the national team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury

Talking about losing the Twenty20 world cup, he said that the coaches know the errors they made in the ground.

He further said that Shaheen Shah Afridi was fit, which is why he played in the Twenty20 World Cup.

“It was his new injury,” he said, referring to the injury that the pacer suffered in the final against England that has now sidelined him for multiple weeks.

FIFA World Cup

Asked if he was watching the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Shahid said that Germany was his favorite.

“England are also good,” he said.

“Due to upsets in FIFA world cup, the football world cup has become more interesting,” he said.

Giving back to country

On the project by this Shahid Afridi Foundation – his charitable organization – the former cricketer said they will provide 500 houses to the underprivileged people apart from working on establishing mobile health hospitals in Balochistan.

Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that the women in Balochistan have to travel for long distance for basic medical check-ups.

The former national team captain said that people earn money for themselves but relief work is for others.

“The country has given me a lot,” he said, adding that it was his turn to give back to the country.

Army chief appointment

Asked about his opinion on the army chief’s appointment, he said that whoever is a senior in armed forces should be appointed as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Afridi said that the people are proud of the armed forces.