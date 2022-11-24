Watch Live
President Alvi to issue handout on COAS appointment this evening: Fawad

President met with PTI chairman Imran Khan to consult over appointment
Samaa Web Desk Nov 24, 2022
Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that President Arif Alvi would release a handout on the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at 6:30pm today.

The statement comes following a meeting between President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Town, Lahore.

Chaudhry said that the meeting lasted 45 minutes and president Alvi had returned to Islamabad.

