This Humsafar actor will star in Turkish drama

The veteran Pakistani drama actor, Atiqa Odho, is all set to make her international debut with a Turkish drama called, Koyu Beyaz.

The Turkish production company, RGB Production, took to their Instagram and welcomed the actor on board.

They wrote, “Welcome to Off White family dear Atiqa Odho. It’s an honour for us work with you. We wish you good luck during the shooting marathon.”

View this post on Instagram

The Pyaar Kay Sadqay actor will be sharing screen with Turkish actors, Nisa Bölükbaşı Atakan Hoşgören, and Ebru Akel.

Another Pakistani model and actor Atabiq Mohsin will be accompanying her on the sets of Koyu Beyaz.

Helmed by Bulent Isbilen, the drama serial will air on TRT Digital screens.