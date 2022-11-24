Efforts to make military controversial was foiled: JUI-F chief

One party first made the political system controversial, then destroyed the economy and now, it is trying to make the country’s last line of defence, the army, controversial.

This was stated by Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday while addressing a public rally.

“First, the political system was made controversial, then the country’s economy was destroyed, and now, on target was the last barrier of defence (forces,” Rehman said.

He added that the last line of defence for the security and sanctity of the state is the defence forces, and attempts have been made to even make that controversial so that “nothing is left in Pakistan”.

Rehman, however, said that all anarchic efforts had been foiled.

“The army will remain strong and united, the economy will also strengthen and stability will return to national politics,” he said.

National government got the country out of the FATF grey list within a few months.

Islamic Financial System

Earlier, while talking about the decision of the Federal Sharia Court and the government’s decision to withdraw all appeals against it, Rehman said that the decision of the Federal Sharia Court will be implemented and the country will be made interest-free.

“Our national economy has fallen flat,” he stated, adding that no one single party can fix it.

He added that it was suggested if a national (coalition) government is formed, the economy can be fixed.

“I want to tell them in Pakistan, a national (coalition) government is in power today,” he said, adding that the government in the center was a national government.

“Yes, one party is sitting out of this national government, but this party is responsible for the destruction of the economy,” he said.

“The ‘disqualified’ are sitting outside. If they were qualified, then we would have felt the need to include them in the government,” he said in a sarcastic manner.

“Can those, whop demolished the building, be included in the construction of the building?”

On strengthening the economy, he said that our lines must be clear.

To stabilize the economy, guidance must be taken from Islam, he added.

Rehman suggested conducting a national seminar so that suggestions can be obtained on a future course of action to implement an Islamic financial system in the country.

“Muhammad Taqi Usmani has sent out the invitation for such a national seminar,” he said, appreciating the prominent scholar.

“We will go towards an interest-free system of economy.”