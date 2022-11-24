Pakistan’s seafood exports rise by 39.6% in 4 months

Pakistan’s seafood exports by 39.65% during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year, compared to the same period last year.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that Pakistan earned a profit of $134.596 million from the exports of seafood during the period July-October (2022-23) as compared to exports of $96.384 million in the same period last year, July-October (2021-22).

The figures further show an increase in exports by 40.93%, rising up from 36,088 metric tons to 50,859 metric tons in the first four months.

By contrast, the seafood exports displayed a growth from $39.425 million in October 2021 to $54.662 million in October 2022.

In terms of quantity, the exports went up from 14,544 metric tons to 20,179 metric tons this year.

Contrastingly, Pakistan’s total imports fell by 16.21%, falling from $25.084 billion last year to $21.018 million so far during the ongoing fiscal year.