President Arif Alvi meets Imran Khan as COAS appointment reaches climax

President Arif Alvi has arrived in Lahore’s Zaman Park to meet ex-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The president, who has received the summary for the appointments including new army chief, has not yet signed it. He will reportedly take a decision after concluding a discussion with the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan earlier hinted at potentially spoiling the smooth appointment of the next chief.

He had said, “We have decided, the President and I, that whatever we do, we will do it whilst remaining within the ambit of the law,” adding, “We will play within the ambit of the law.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a tweet, “The advice has gone to President Alvi. Now it’s Imran Khan’s test whether he wants to strengthen the institution of the country’s defence or make it controversial.”

He added that President Arif Alvi would also be under scrutiny whether he would follow a political advice or a constitutional one.