Medical team allows injured Imran Khan to travel

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been given the green signal to travel by the doctors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) ahead of Rawalpindi rally.

Dr Khalid Niazi and Dr Ilyas Niazi, who make up the medical team, examined the former prime minister.

The doctors - while leaving Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Mansion in Lahore - told the media that they have removed one leg band from the former premier’s injured leg while leaving the other one loose.

Dr Khalid said that ex-PM was allowed to travel, but he needs to take care of his leg and should not put much weight on it.

In an address, the former prime minister said he would march with the PTI on November 26 and reveal a new plan for his real freedom movement.