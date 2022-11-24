Watch Live
Farewell visit: Outgoing CJCSC General Nadeem Raza calls on President Arif Alvi

President commended services of retiring army officer
Samaa Web Desk Nov 24, 2022
Outgoing Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi at the President House as part of his farewell visits.

A tweet from the official handle of The President of Pakistan read that the president praised the services of the outgoing army official for the country’s defence.

President Alvi also expressed best wishes for General Nadeem Raza.

