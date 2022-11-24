Did worshiping Satan make Priyanka Chopra so famous? She discloses

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few actors who has made a mark in the Hollywood besides being a successful shot in Bollywood. Due to such rapid rise to fame at international level, people often call her ‘Satan worshiper’.

The actor stepped into showbiz after she won Miss India and subsequently worn the Miss World crown in 2000.

After her considerable success in the Hindi film industry, she went global.

Her first international project was the American TV series, Quantico, and then later was cast in several Hollywood movies including, Bay Watch, Isn’t It Romantic and many more.

On her successful showbiz journey many people have made up conspiracy theories, as they believe that she is a devil worshiper.

Chopra recently appeared on the podcast of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, and addressed these conspiracy theories, and discussed the reasons behind her ‘smooth success’.

Ranveer Allahbadia told Priyanka that he came across a conspiracy theory that she is a ‘Satan worshiper’, which is the secret behind her success.

She responded to it and said, “Horrible, Shiv Ji – a Hindu God – will be very upset with me.”

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in two International projects such as Love Again and Citadel.

Directed by Patrick Morgan, Citadel will release on Prime Video. Alongside Priyanka the series also stars Richard Madden.

She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.