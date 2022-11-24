Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been shortlisted as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

During his career, he has been honored with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz - the highest degree of service to the state and has served in several senior leadership positions, including those of director-general of military operations (DGMO), chief of general staff, and adjutant general at the general headquarters.

During his time at Military Operations, Lieutenant General Mirza was also responsible for commanding the 40th Infantry Division at Okara.

As DGMO, he was a member of former chief of army staff General Raheel Sharif’s core team at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which directed the military campaign against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorists in North Waziristan.

He has also participated in operations directed by the United Nations in other nations and was awarded the United Nations Medal for Service in Sierra Leone for his work in that country (UNOMSIL Medal).

In 1985, Mirza was promoted to the rank of second lieutenant in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment.

He was made a lieutenant in 1988, and then he advanced to the rank of captain in 1991.

In 2019, he received a promotion that brought him to the rank of lieutenant general.