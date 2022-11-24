Who is new COAS Gen Asim Munir?

General Asim Munir on Tuesday assumed the charge as the 17th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan Army.

Before he was nominated the army chief, he was serving as the Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

Gen Syed Asim Munir is the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has stepped down today.

After graduating from the Officers Training School (OTS) in Mangla, Gen Munir was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment when he first joined the military.

As a brigadier, he was in charge of the forces that were part of Force Command Northern Areas. He reported to General Bajwa, who was the Commander of X Corps at the time.

Aside from this, he was given the position of Director General of Military Intelligence (MI) at the beginning of 2017, and then Director General (DG) of the ISI in October 2018.

After eight months, Gen Munir was handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps. Two years later, he was promoted to the position of Quartermaster General in the GHQ.

During his time posting in Saudi Arabia, he memorized the whole Quran, earning the title of “Hafiz-e-Quran”.

The 17th course of Officers Training School in Mangla bestowed the Sword of Honor to Gen Munir.

Additionally, he has been honored with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award.