Bollywood actress mocks Indian army officer for comments about Pakistan

The famous Indian actor Richa Chadha stirred a controversy after she mocked Indian Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s comments regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Pakistan.

In 2020, in the Galwan clash, several Indian soldiers lost their lives during skirmishes with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

A Twitter user reproduced General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement on the microblogging site, “We are fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We are waiting the orders from the govt.”

But to this, the actor replied with, “Galwan says hi”, as she pointed towards the poor fate of the Indian Army which suffered humanitarian losses.

After a while her tweet went viral, and she received a massive backlash from the Army veterans and soldiers, news journalists and other Indian nationals on the platform who looked unready to accept the reality.

Check out how people reacted to her tweet.

Richa recently got married to her co-star from Bollywood movie Fukrey, Ali Fazal.