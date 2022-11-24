World’s first phone with latest Snapdragon processor is here!

Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first smartphone featuring the latest Snapdragon SoC. The Chinese tech company is delivering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone before the new year.

It is equipped with a 6.78-inch, 32001440, 120Hz OLED display, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, 4700 mAh battery with 80 W fast charger, and Qualcomm’s super-sized 3D Sonic Max in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera section is equipped with a Sony’s 1-inch IMX989 sensor; a 50MP portrait lens, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP 3.5x telephoto are all pretty huge.

UFS 4.0 is a new, faster flash storage standard that can attain read speeds of 4,200MBps and write rates of 2,800MBps. This phone only supports Wi-Fi 6, not 7. Chinese-language specs are unclear, however, it should support AV1.

The phone has an interesting design, a huge, circular camera bump, an extended corner-mounted flash, and a fake leather back. The circle is off-center, and a polished metal strip across the rear says “Xtreme imagination”.

The phone will cost $910 in China, and it will launch on December 6.