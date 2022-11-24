Political instability puts PSX under pressure

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) spotted the index closing at 42,903.65, improving by 23.34 points from the previous close of 42,880.31, as the trading ended on Thursday afternoon.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has been hovering over the psychological level of 43,000 points over the past few weeks. Today too, the index reached to the highest at 43,014.60 while the lowest was recorded at 42,865.38 points.

Overall, the market volume increased from Rs138.39 million shares to 151.62 million.

However, the top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index upwards included Fertilizer sector, showing a change of 19.57 points.

While, Woollen left the highest change by a positive of 7.20%.

So far, the volume leader remained WTL observing a change by 7.20%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 ended the trading session at 42,880.31 points from the previously closed value of 42,928.63 on Tuesday.