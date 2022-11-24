Fact check: Has this Tum Bin actor died or still alive?

The rumors of the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale has been circulating on social media since yesterday, but his family has refuted the claims.

On Wednesday, the news of Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale’s death made headlines, however, an Indian website, Times of India, reported that the actor is still alive.

The publication reported that Vrushali – actor’s wife – said, “Vikram slipped into a coma on Wednesday afternoon and is currently on ventilators.”

Vrushali also said that Vikram ‘has had a multi-organ failure’

She further added that the Tum Bin actor was admitted to Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 5.

“Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure,” Vrushali added.

Actor’s daughter told ANI, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him.”