DG ISPR rejects unwarranted statement of Indian army officer on AJK

Pakistan’s military media wing – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – has rejected unwarranted statement of a high-rank Indian army officer regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Indian Army’s Northern Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Tuesday claimed that there was a perceptible improvement in the security scenario of Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and, at present, there was a great space for peace and development. He also claimed that the Indian Army is ready to execute government orders like occupying Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a series of tweet from the official account of the director general (DG) of ISPR said, “The unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought.”

It added, “The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by International Law & enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions.”

DG ISPR continued, “The Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting. Pakistan’s military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.”

He clarified that the desire for peace is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions including recently in the Balakot episode.

DG ISPR hoped that in the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology.