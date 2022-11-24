‘Encyclopedia of Lollywood’ passes away in Lahore

The man possessing many talents, Tony Navaid Rashid, died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Wednesday.

Tony was a famous TV host, actor, singer, film critic and fashion photographer.

He rose to fame as a serious film critic in 2006 when he hosted a segment on Nadia Khan’s show, “Malai Maar Kay”.

He was also a member of the Lux Style Awards film jury.

He had been part of the industry for many years and was known to be the “encyclopedia” of the old Lollywood industry as he had quite a firm grip on history and movies of Pakistani film industry.

Tony was good friends with two of the most renowned TV hosts, Nadia Khan and Mishi Khan.

Upon hearing the news of his untimely death, Mishi Khan took to her social media to extend her condolences.

She wrote, “I lost my dearest friend today #TonyNavaidRashid. Speechless and shocked. Rest in peace Ameen, till we meet again.”

View this post on Instagram

Nadia Khan also expressed grief over Tony’s death. She shared a picture of the late artist and said that she’s too heartbroken to say anything.

View this post on Instagram

Famous celebrities including Saba Qamar, Maria Wasti and many others also wrote few words on the news of his demise.