ATR passenger aircraft makes emergency landing at IIA

An ATR passenger aircraft made an emergency landing at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) after the pilot shut off one of the engines on fire warning, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that the pilot shut off engine number two after receiving a fire warning.

They added the pilot of ATR gave a mayday call when the aircraft was two nautical miles away from the airport.

As a safety measure, ambulances and fire brigades had been stationed on the runway.

However, CAA officials said that the aircraft with 54 passengers on board luckily made a safe landing.

They added that under Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), the pilot will undergo a medical test.