PM Shehbaz presides over special federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over a special federal cabinet meeting to discuss the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other important matters.

The meeting is taking place at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

According to sources, the meeting will also consider the proposed amendment in the Army Act related to important appointments.

After the discussion, it is also expected that the PM will dispatch a summary to President Arif Alvi today.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on October 27 and November 15.

Approval of the establishment of the National Institute for Intelligence and Security Studies in Quaid-e-Azam University is also part of the agenda of the meeting while interfaith harmony policy will also be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

A day ago, the ruling coalition reposed its complete trust in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in whomever he picks as the next chief of army staff and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.