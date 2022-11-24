SC bars politicians from self-promotion on govt buildings, documents

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred public office holders from exhibiting their pictures on government buildings and projects as it heard a case about the slums of Rawalpindi.

This was directed in a verdict issued by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while hearing a case where the Rawalpindi sub-registrar had refused to register sale deeds, leases and other documents of lands in certain ‘slums’ of the city following directions from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The court, in its verdict, noted that no bar on sale of lands could be established, nor were any complaints received from the Dharamshalas in areas declared as slums nor were the properties listed in the trust’s pool which granted the ETPB jurisdiction to allow or bar sale of the properties.

However, in examining documents, the court noted that the Sanade Haqooq Milkiat issued by the Katchi Abadis Directorate General – through which katchi abadi (slum) dwellers on the said land were granted proprietary rights – prominently features the image of the then-chief minister of Punjab.

“The apparent reason to portray the image of the chief minister, who is a politician, could only be to present him to the recipients of the sanads as their benefactor, and thus cultivate in them a feeling of being beholden to him,” the verdict noted.

“If the said gentleman wanted to help the homeless, nothing prevented him from distributing his own property, and, if he did so, he would be at liberty to affix his photograph on the documents of title,” Justice Isa noted in the verdict.

“Self-projection on public / government records and self-aggrandisement at public expense is not permissible,” the verdict ruled, explaining that affixing one’s photograph on a public / government document projects personal interest, therefore, it is not permissible and would violate a public office holder’s oath of office.

“It is also not permissible to maneuver the honoring of oneself through one’s subordinates, political associates or in a manner that may call for the bestowal of reciprocal favors,” it said, adding that “paid servants of the state, constitutional office holders and politicians in government must not use their positions for personal, partisan or pecuniary gain.”

If someone else names a public / government place or property or affixes their name or image on a public / government document, it would constitute obedience, flattery, nepotism and / or corruption, the court ruled.

“Pakistan is not a kingdom, principality o fiefdom in which the people are to be beholden to their rulers,” it said.

“Politicians and anyone else who renders public service are best immortalised for what they did or stood for after their passing, if for no other reason than that during their lifetime, some unsavory truth may be revealed about them, and the people may no longer want to honor them,” it said.

“To name public / government properties and anything planned, developed and/or managed from public / government funds or to project oneself, as in the present case by getting one’s photograph affixed on the sanads, violates the Constitution, undermines Pakistan’s Islamic moorings, is without lawful authority, and, if one may add, is also in bad taste,” it said.

It further directed that public / government properties, documents and funds must be used in a transparent manner and by observing the prescribed standards of financial propriety and must also be compliant with the mandate of the Constitution and the laws.

“It must also be ensured that no advantage or benefit, directly or indirectly, accrues to or is taken by any living person, as was done in this case by affixing the photograph of the Chief Minister on the sanads of properties situated on the said land.”

The apex court directed chief secretaries of the provinces and federal administration to ensure the implementation of its decision.