NA body approves Trade Dispute Resolution Bill 2022

Exporters will now be able to file claims against foreign respondents they send or sell goods to after the parliament moved a step closer to approving dispute resolution laws.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday unanimously approved two bills, the Trade Dispute Resolution Bill 2022, and the Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill 2022.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that due to the absence of proper trade dispute resolution systems, Pakistan ranks poorly in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index of the World Bank. Pakistan occupies 108th position in the index.

However, if the draft law is passed, exporters will now be legally empowered to file claims or complaints in Pakistan against their foreign respondent, Commerce Secretary Sualeh Ahmed told the meeting.

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s foreign trade is expanding following international trade liberalization under the World Trade Organization (WTO).

However, the increase in trade came with an additional number of disputes.

If the issue is not resolved efficiently, it can damage Pakistan economically as well as its image.

Ahmed said that currently there is no law in Pakistan which settles disputes of Pakistani exporters with their foreign buyers.

While imports and exports Control Act 1950 addresses disputes of foreign importers, but it only does so with Pakistani exporters.

He said the arbitral award obtained in Pakistan would be enforceable in any member country who has ratified the UN Arbitration convention.

The committee was informed that the new law is swift, relatively inexpensive and expeditious.

Further, the new ADR system contract enforcement position would improve the level of trust of foreign buyers of Pakistan.

Through the ADR system, the contract enforcement position would also improve, leading to the elevation of Pakistan’s WB EODB Index.

Further, Pakistani exporters would also have a level playing field beside the country’s exports would also be promoted with the passing of the law.

The meeting was informed that unlike litigation, arbitration and mediation could be devolved to traders association and burden on the courts would be lessen.

The draft TDR Bill also proposes independent five members Trade Dispute Resolution Commission (TDRC), appointed by a Chairman.

Discussing on the Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill 2022, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar said that once the bill is approved, elections of chambers and other trade organizations will be held after every two years instead of annually.

This law, if passed and enacted, would be applicable from January 2023.

The meeting was chaired by Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and was attended by Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Dr Ramesh Kumar, and Shaista Pervaiz.