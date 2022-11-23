Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha - Exclusive Talk with Akhona Makalima - SAMAATV Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha - Exclusive Talk with Akhona Makalima - SAMAATV Nov 23, 2022 Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha - Exclusive Talk with Akhona Makalima - SAMAATV Recommended ‘Military’s interference in politics is unconstitutional’: COAS Bajwa World Cup of upsets: Japan stun Germany NA body approves Trade Dispute Resolution Bill 2022 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular After eons apart, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza appear together Sania Mirza’s cold shoulder to Malik’s wish fuels doubts of divorce Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam?