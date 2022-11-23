People react to acting of Merey Dil Ye Pukarey Aaja TikToker

The new internet sensation Ayesha - who’s dancing video from a mehndi function went viral - uploaded a new video and people can’t control their laugh.

The TikToker became famous as a video of her dancing on a Bollywood’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aaja went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Her new video has now surfaced in which she has tried her luck at acting.

After watching her acting skills, internet users are suggesting the TikToker to abandon her dream of becoming an actor.

Check out public reaction to Ayesha’s latest TikTok