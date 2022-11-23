Watch Live
People react to acting of Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aaja TikToker

Netizens advise her against acting
Samaa Web Desk Nov 23, 2022
<p>Photo: Ayesha/Instagram</p>

The new internet sensation Ayesha - whose dance from a mehndi function went viral - uploaded a new video and people can’t control their laughter.

The TikToker became famous as a video of her dancing on a Bollywood’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aaja went viral on social media.

Her new videos have now surfaced in which she has tried her luck at acting.

After watching her acting skills, internet users are suggesting the TikToker to abandon her dream of becoming an actor.

Check out public reaction to Ayesha’s latest TikTok.

